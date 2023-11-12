Zacks Research Comments on Otis Worldwide Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Otis Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $211,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 186,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

