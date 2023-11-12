Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.