Zacks Research Weighs in on AptarGroup, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATR. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $101.46 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in AptarGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AptarGroup by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 581.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

