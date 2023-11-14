2,927 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,927 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $189.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $192.33.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total transaction of $1,160,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $925,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,493. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.