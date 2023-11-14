2,951 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.