4,888 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.62.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $8,568,699.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 810,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $15,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $8,568,699.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 810,315 shares in the company, valued at $85,196,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 774,122 shares of company stock worth $12,118,485 and have sold 570,874 shares worth $59,306,610. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

