7,277 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,365.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $1,081,883.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,396,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,805 shares of company stock valued at $63,834,619. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $175.04 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $215.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

