Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 22,409 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Nevro worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nevro by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nevro by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NVRO opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $48.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

