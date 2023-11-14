Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Esquire Financial worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Selig Zises sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $66,403.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,068.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,403 shares of company stock worth $448,844. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $373.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

Esquire Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.