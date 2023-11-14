Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

