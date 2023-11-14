Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 22.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

