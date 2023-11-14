Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 106,585 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,197 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,674,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

EPM stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

EPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.