Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Lisa Brezonik acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $89,372 over the last ninety days. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

