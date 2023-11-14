ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of ALLETE worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $67.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

