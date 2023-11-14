American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,674 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $425,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STNG stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

