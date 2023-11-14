American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Down 4.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.