Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,508,173. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

