Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

