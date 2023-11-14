Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

