Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,675 shares of company stock worth $22,788,726 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 4.2 %

BSX opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.