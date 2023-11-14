Brokerages Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) PT at $32.86

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 980,562 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 718,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $6,992,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $7,498,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VECO stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.