Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $137,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,963,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,028,000 after acquiring an additional 974,096 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

