Candriam S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 78,453 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,479 shares in the company, valued at $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,943 shares of company stock worth $9,639,266 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.