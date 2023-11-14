Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,139 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

