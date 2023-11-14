Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 307.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 44.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $416.16 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.17, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,842 shares of company stock worth $5,579,313 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

