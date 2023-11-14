Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,884 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

