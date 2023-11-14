Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masco by 56.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 42.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

