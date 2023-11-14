Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bunge Global from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

