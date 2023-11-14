Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,084,000 after buying an additional 624,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

SFM opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,441. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

