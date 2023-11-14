Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $122.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

