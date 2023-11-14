Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,222,000 after purchasing an additional 312,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,915,000 after buying an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

