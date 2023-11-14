Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,091 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,957,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,087,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,697,000 after buying an additional 5,297,779 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $267,771,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

