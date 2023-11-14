Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164,725 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $8,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,094,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,804,000 after acquiring an additional 84,914 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8,489.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 958,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 947,232 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

