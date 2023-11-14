Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

