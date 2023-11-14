Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.58 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,150,000 after acquiring an additional 775,533 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.9% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,530,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,315 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,680,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,226 shares of company stock worth $12,067,164. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.