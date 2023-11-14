Candriam S.C.A. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $338.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.24 and a 1-year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

