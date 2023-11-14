Candriam S.C.A. Has $909,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,494 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Avantor by 27.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Avantor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

