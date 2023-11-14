Candriam S.C.A. Invests $925,000 in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.27% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLUE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $31.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $10.96.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

