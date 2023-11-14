Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

MTB opened at $116.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.85. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $172.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

