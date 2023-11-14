Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $361.13 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $364.91. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.82.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

