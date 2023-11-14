Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.8 %

BLDR opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.22. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.