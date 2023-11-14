Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Design Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGN. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Deepa Prasad purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,806 shares in the company, valued at $54,991.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,024 shares in the company, valued at $312,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

