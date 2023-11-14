Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $191.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.14. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

