Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,220 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 951,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.87.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

