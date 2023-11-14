Candriam S.C.A. Sells 124,971 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,971 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

