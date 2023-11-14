Candriam S.C.A. Sells 20,535 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Commerce Bank grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.3% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

