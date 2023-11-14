Candriam S.C.A. Sells 29,788 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,788 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $390.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.