Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after buying an additional 1,470,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Futu in the first quarter worth about $93,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Futu by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 75,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of Futu stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. Analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Futu

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.