Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 22.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Infosys by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $766,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Infosys by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,497,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,018 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

