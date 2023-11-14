Candriam S.C.A. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $186.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.